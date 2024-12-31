Moradabad: Man, accused of cow slaughter, dies after mob assault

Moradabad: A man, identified as Shahideen, died after being attacked by a mob on Monday, following accusations of cow slaughter in the Asalatpura area.

His death has sparked tensions in the locality, leading to the registration of a murder case by the police.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday when locals reportedly witnessed individuals attempting to slaughter a stray cow. As the crowd intervened, two of the suspects managed to flee, while Shahideen was caught. The mob then viciously beat him with sticks, punches, and kicks, leaving him unconscious.

Shahideen, a former bodybuilder known for his dedication to fitness, was eventually rescued by police and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries later that night. His body was handed over to his family for final rites.

Rohan Saxena, president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (Meerut region), who was present at the scene, claimed that the victim was caught while slaughtering a cow near the Mandi Samiti area.

Senior police official Ranvijay Singh confirmed the details, stating that Shahideen’s family had filed a complaint. A murder case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

“A cow was slaughtered early in the morning. Several suspects fled, but one was caught by the mob. Police intervened, but unfortunately, the man died during treatment,” Singh said.

Once a competitive bodybuilder, Shahideen struggled with health issues related to supplement abuse, which led to the loss of his factory job two years ago.

In recent years, he reportedly faced difficulties finding stable work and was allegedly involved in cow smuggling activities.