'Mor Mayaru Guruji' programme receives Silver Scotch Award

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is creating a unique identity in the country under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Under Baghel, work is being done in the best way possible for the implementation and monitoring of public welfare schemes, and Chhattisgarh has been receiving national level awards continuously.



Chhattisgarh has bagged another national award. The "Mor Mayaru Guruji" programme of the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has received the Silver Scotch Award at the national level. This honor was given during the grand event held in the India Habitat Center New Delhi by the Scotch Foundation. Anila Bhediya, Minister of Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and the Commission's President Tejkunwar Netam received the honor. On this occasion, the Secretary of the Commission Prateek Khare and the member of the Commission Puja Khanuja were also present.

After receiving the honor, Anila Bhediya said during her address that this program has been started with the aim to encourage teachers to behave with children in accordance with the latter's mindset. She also congratulated the Chhattisgarh Housing Board and the Forest Department of Balod for receiving the award in the felicitation ceremony.

She said that when one is honored at a national level, they are motivated to perform better. It is noteworthy that the National Scotch Award is an extremely reputed honor that is given only after qualifying through seven phases of a step-by-step process.