Monthly electricity billing for power loom units under consideration: TN CM

Erode (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said that the monthly electricity billing system for power loom units in the state was under consideration.

Stalin made a surprise visit to a private power loom unit here on Thursday night and interacted with the owner and workers of the factory.

The owner thanked the CM for increasing the free supply of electricity from 750 units to 1,000 units for the power loom units. He requested the CM to implement the monthly electricity billing system in power looms instead of the once in two months which is in place now.

Responding to the request, Stalin said, "Monthly electricity reading system is under the consideration of the Tamilnadu government."

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy and Erode District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara accompanied the CM to the power loom unit.

Later, attending the DMK party functionaries meeting at a marriage hall, Stalin asked the cadres to strive hard to secure a minimum of 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly election in the state. He also stressed unity among leaders with party men.

The CM also held an official meeting at Kalingarayan Illam and reviewed the works sanctioned by the government for the district. He wanted the officials to implement all the welfare schemes and redress the grievances of the people.