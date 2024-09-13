Monsoon unleashes fury in several parts of UP, seven dead and dozens injured

Lucknow: Continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused widespread devastation in Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, and Firozabad districts, with houses and school buildings collapsing, bridges developing cracks, and fatalities reported. As of now, at least seven people have lost their lives, and more than a dozen others are injured due to rain-related accidents.



In Agra, relentless rain has forced residents to remain indoors as many parts of the city experience flooding and structural damage. Seven vacant and dilapidated houses collapsed in the old city area. In a dramatic incident in Loha Mandi, two motorbike riders were swept into a drain but managed to survive.

Additionally, a truck fell into a drain in the Tedi Bagiya area after the drain’s collapse, leaving the driver injured.

Flooding has severely impacted roads, with waterlogging reported from Sikandra Highway to MG Road. Rain also caused multiple vehicle collisions on Shastripuram, Bodla, and Shahganj roads.

Concerns over safety are growing, as the bridge over the Khari River in Agra’s rural areas has developed dangerous cracks, raising fears of a potential accident if heavy vehicles continue to cross.

In Mathura, life has been severely disrupted by the ongoing downpour. In Naujheel, the wall of a primary school collapsed, but fortunately, no children were present due to the rain.

However, the collapse has raised concerns about the safety of other buildings in the district. The rain has been particularly deadly in Mainpuri, where five people, including two children, have died in separate incidents.

In Rajalpur village of Kurawali police station area, Mamta Devi and Dilip Kumar tragically lost their lives when the wall of their house collapsed while they were sleeping under a thatched roof.