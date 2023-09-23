‘Monsoon may start retreating by Sept 25’

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to begin its retreat from northwest India around September 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.



Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

“Reduced rainfall activity is expected to continue over northwest and adjoining west-central India for the next five days.

Conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to withdraw from parts of west Rajasthan around September 25,” the IMD said.

Withdrawal of the monsoon from northwest India marks the beginning of its retreat from the Indian subcontinent. Any delay in the monsoon’s retreat means a longer rainy season, which can significantly impact

agricultural production.