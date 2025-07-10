Monika Kapoor extradited to India after two decades

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough after more than two decades of dogged effort, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has extradited Monika Kapoor, a prime accused in a case of import-export fraud in 2002, from the US. Kapoor, owner of M/s Monika Overseas, had been on the run since 2002 and was proclaimed an offender in 2006.

Monika Kapoor, in collusion with her brothers Rajan Khanna and Rajeev Khanna, purportedly created fake export-related documents such as shipping bills, invoices, and bank certificates of export and realisation between 1998 and 2002. With the aid of these fake documents, the three persons procured six Replenishment (Rep.) Licenses for the import of duty-free gold valued at Rs 2.36 crore. These licences were subsequently sold at a premium to M/s Deep Exports, Ahmedabad, who then imported gold free of duty, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.44 crore to the government exchequer.

After a detailed probe, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused on March 31, 2004, under IPC Sections 120-B read with 420, 467, 468, and 471. Rajan and Rajeev Khanna were convicted by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Saket Court, New Delhi, on December 20, 2017, while Monika Kapoor remained on the run.

She was declared a proclaimed offender on February 13, 2006, and an open non-bailable warrant was issued against her on April 26, 2010.