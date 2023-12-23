Money laundering case: ED arrests three more Vivo-India executives

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested three Vivo-India executives in connection with its money laundering probe against the Chinese smartphone maker and some others, official sources said on Saturday.



Interim CEO of Vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry — a Chinese national — Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

They were presented before a court which sent them to ED custody for three days, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier arrested four people — mobile company Lava International’s MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik — in the case. They are in judicial custody at present.

The federal agency had filed a charge sheet against these four and vivo-India before a special PMLA court in Delhi. The court recently took cognisance of the charge sheet.

Special Judge Kiran Gupta summoned the accused on February 19.

ED had raided vivo-India and its linked persons in July last year and claimed to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies. The ED had then alleged that Rs 62,476 crore was “illegally” transferred by Vivo-India to China to avoid payment of taxes in India.