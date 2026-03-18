Monday’s thunderstorm leaves one dead in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The thunderstorm that raged through the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Monday evening has left one person dead, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for enhanced thunderstorm activity in North Bengal districts for the next four days. The IMD has issued an ‘Orange warning’ of thunderstorm, lightning, hail and gusty wind for the Darjeeling Hills for March 20 and 21, along with a ‘Yellow warning’ of thunderstorm for multiple districts of North Bengal for March 18, 19, 20 and 21.



“A person named Amardeep Rai (26 years), resident of Gielle Bhanjyang under Rangli Rungliot block, was struck by a fallen tree on Monday evening. He was admitted at the Takdah Block Primary Health Centre and subsequently referred to the district hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,” stated Sunil Agarwal, District Magistrate, Darjeeling, talking to the Millennium Post.

The District Magistrate added that three persons were injured and 116 houses were damaged in the storm. He further said that 37 trees were uprooted, while 17 schools and six other properties, including community halls, creches and HWCs, were damaged. In addition, five cowsheds and seven kitchen sheds were also affected in the Darjeeling district.

Restoration work has ensued on a war footing. “The entire Darjeeling sub-division was without electricity on Monday night owing to safety issues, as a lot of electric poles had been uprooted and wires lay everywhere. On Tuesday, by 2 pm, 6 out of the nine 33/11kv substations were repaired and connection was restored. 110 trees have been cleared. We hope to restore electricity by tonight. We are patrolling all lines from pole to pole to avoid any untoward incident. Our workers are working relentlessly,” added Deepen Khawas, Divisional Manager, WBSEDCL.

“Enhanced thunderstorm warning has been issued for North Bengal districts with gusty winds (30-40 km per hour) in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on March 18 and 19 with light and moderate rain or thundershowers (yellow warning). However, on March 20 and 21, there is an orange weather warning with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (50 to 60 kmph) likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda. Residents have been asked to remain alert,” stated Gopinath Raha of IMD, Gangtok.

The storm also caused damage in the Mirik and Kurseong subdivisions, leaving several families homeless and damaging property. The worst-affected area was Sohrasale village under Ward No. 9 of Mirik Municipality, where the impact of the natural calamity was particularly severe.