Molestation complaint filed against school teacher in Dum Dum

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged against a teacher of a school for alleged molestation of a student of class VIII in the Dum Dum police station on Tuesday.

According to sources, the teacher of the school in Dum Dum Gorabazar area allegedly asked the student to come to his chamber. It is alleged that the teacher touched the girl inappropriately and even held her by her apparels as well. After returning home she told her parents about the incident. Later the parents lodged a complaint at the Dum Dum police station. Meanwhile, guardians of other students came to about the alleged molestation and held a demonstration in front of the school. Police have registered a case and started a probe.