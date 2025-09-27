MoHUA inaugurates Swachh Shehar Jodi scheme

SONIPAT: In a first-ever initiative to improve urban sanitation and waste management, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has rolled out the Swachh Shehar Jodi (SSJ) programme, a large-scale mentorship and collaborative action initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban (SBM-U).

The programme pairs 72 high-performing “mentor” cities with approximately 200 “mentee” cities with the goal of sharing experiences, scaling up best practices, and enabling peer learning.

Union Minister Manohar Lal formally launched the programme at a national function in Sonipat, accompanied by Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Haryana

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, urban development ministers from various states, mayors, commissioners, and MoHUA Secretary S Katikithala.