Mohan Yadav to take oath as MP CM on Wednesday; PM, Shah to attend

BHOPAL: Mohan Yadav will take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all expected to be present.



Elaborate arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony, where a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, especially from Yadav’s hometown Ujjain, will gather, sources close to the Chief minister-designate said.

The event will take place at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital. Ending days of suspense, the BJP on Monday picked Yadav as the new Chief Minister of the state and denied party stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan a record fifth term in office. Yadav (58), a minister in the Chouhan government, was elected unanimously as the BJP legislative party leader during a meeting on Monday.

The state will also have two deputy chief ministers - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

However, it is not clear whether they would also take oath along with Yadav or not, a state BJP spokesman said.

Senior BJP leader and newly-elected MLA Narendra Singh Tomar, who was among contenders for the CM’s post, will be the new Assembly speaker.

Yadav, who was not being seen as a contender for the top post, is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, which accounts for more than 48 per cent of the state’s population.

After he was named as the chief minister-designate on Monday, Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the

next government.