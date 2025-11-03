Mohan Yadav terms Bihar polls a battle between dynasty and nationalism

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday described the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls as a “battle between family rule and nationalism”.

Yadav held election rallies and roadshows in support of NDA nominees in Phulparas of Madhubani and Fatuha in Patna constituencies.

Addressing an election rally in Phulparas in support of Janata Dal (United) candidate Sheela Mandal, Yadav described the Bihar Assembly polls as a “battle between family rule and nationalism,” urging voters to ensure the victory of NDA nominees.

Yadav said, “Those who once questioned the existence of Lord Ram are now talking about faith for votes. The land of Mithila will once again witness the grand victory of the NDA candidate.” He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s governments were working with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’

Yadav accused the Congress of dynastic politics and disrespecting India’s democratic and spiritual values, saying, “Congress confined Bharat Ratna within one family, while PM Modi honoured true nation-builders like Karpuri Thakur and Pranab Mukherjee.”

On women’s empowerment, Yadav said the Congress was “jealous” of the NDA’s welfare schemes.

“When the NDA government credits Rs 10,000 directly into women’s accounts, Congress felt as if their pockets were picked,” he remarked.

He reiterated the NDA’s commitment to developing Sita Maiya Dham in Bihar as a major religious tourism centre, blending faith with development.

Referring to his own journey, Yadav said the BJP was the only party that promotes ordinary workers.

“I am not the son of an MP or MLA. I was just a worker, and the party made me Chief Minister. That is real democracy,” he said.

Later, at a roadshow in Fatuha constituency in support of LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Rupa Kumari, Yadav urged voters to ensure a decisive victory for NDA candidates, saying, “The people’s energy shows that the lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom and the arrow (the JDU symbol) will hit the target.”