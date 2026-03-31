Mohali: Saini honours achievers at Disha Awards

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honoured citizens for outstanding contributions across fields at the sixth Disha Indian Awards held in Mohali.

At the event organised by the Disha Women Welfare Trust, he said the occasion celebrates struggles, dreams and commitments that have helped shape a progressive society. He noted that the awards reflect an India advancing on the strength of women. As many as 26 individuals were recognised for their work towards women’s upliftment. Saini described them as true heroes who selflessly contributed to social development.