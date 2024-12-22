Mohali: One dead, several feared trapped after building collapses

Chandigarh: One person dead and several people were feared trapped under the debris as a multi-storey building collapsed in Sohana village, Mohali in evening on Saturday.

The locals swung into action and few persons were rescued with their assistance confirmed Punjab DGP, Gaurav Yadav.

Teams of the Indian Army along with NDRF conducted rescue operations on the spot.

The incident took place near Gurdwara Sohana Sahib at around 4:30 pm.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “Sad news has been received about the collapse of a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). The entire administration and other rescue teams are deployed on the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration. We pray that there is no loss of life or property, action will also be taken against the culprits. People are appealed to cooperate with the administration.”

According to eye-witnesses, the said building was multi-storeyed and was constructed 10 years back. The said building had a paying guest (PG) running on a few floors and a Gym was functional on the ground floor. Excavation of the basement was going on in the adjoining plot due to which the foundation of the building weakened and it collapsed. The gym was reported to be open at the time the building collapsed.

It is likely that those who were working out at the Gym are buried under the debris. However, there is no formal confirmation about this yet. The administration is contacting the gym managers.

Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur said that rescue operations were on and ambulances were available. She said that about 10-12 persons might be at the gym at the time of collapse.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that some people have been rescued with the help of the public. The situation is being assessed right now.

Apart from NDRF, the army has also been called.

One of NDRF officer said that they have been informed about 4 to 5 people being buried. After this, they have started the rescue operation. Apart from Pinjore, a team has also been called from Ladowal in Ludhiana.