‘MoE should start scholarship scheme for underprivileged’

The Ministry of Education should consider a proposal to start PM e-Vidya scholarship scheme for digital learning of the underprivileged and students belonging to rural background which should cover all expenses related to e-learning, a Parliamentary panel has recommended.

The standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur, has also recommended that streaming of 22 DTH channels for educational content should also be done on popular video streaming/social media platforms for better reachout.

“The committee recommends that the department should look into a proposal to

start PM e-Vidya Scholarship Scheme for e-learning or SWAYAMPRABHA Courses for underprivileged and students belonging to rural background. The scholarship scheme must cover all expenses related to e-learning,” said the panel report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“Additionally, the streaming of 22 DTH channels should also be done on popular video streaming or social media platforms for better reachout. The panel further recommends the department to monitor the progress of digital education and e-learning platforms in the country and to undertake a survey to ascertain and assess the accessibility of digital education and e-learning platforms to the students of the remotest and rural areas and apprise the Committee in this regard from time to time,” it added.

The PM eVIDYA programme was initiated as part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan” by the ministry in May 2020 which unifies all efforts related to digital, online, on-air education to enable multi-mode access for imparting education by using technology to minimise learning losses.

The panel had earlier recommended that the department (of higher education) should focus on identifying the remotest areas which are still left from digital accessibility and to equip students with contemporary and up to date e-learning platforms for preparation of workforce well equipped with industry-based skills and better employability.

In response the ministry of education stated that “under PM e-Vidya today operates 22 DTH Educational channels . through DTH channels on a 24x7 basis will reach remote areas where internet connectivity is very poor”. It called for all expenses paid PM e-Vidya scholarship scheme for e-learning and SWAYAMPRABHA courses for the underprivileged and also asked the department to undertake a survey to ascertain and assess the accessibility of digital education and e-learning platforms to students of the remotest and rural areas and apprise the committee of the same.