MoE: In a first, more ST girls passed Class 12 with science stream than arts in 2024

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education's internal data for 2024 board examinations reveals that for the first time, more girls from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category have passed in the science stream than in the arts stream.

The internal report notes a 252 per cent increase in ST girls passing in science in 2024 compared to 2013.

This dramatic upswing is not limited to tribal students alone. Across all social categories, girls have not only closed the gap with boys but now lead in science stream pass percentages—a space traditionally dominated by male candidates.

The rise of science as a first-choice stream—especially among disadvantaged groups—has significant policy implications. As the report notes, “Demand for subject teachers in science, labs etc. is going to increase. School planning, teacher training and state recruitment needs to recognise this aspect.”

With more girls now opting for science, particularly from govt schools, the trend may also trigger long-term shifts in higher education enrolments and gender representation in STEM careers.

The document states, "This broad-based performance is testimony to an inclusive education ecosystem. " Education officials attribute the trend to expanding infrastructure under schemes like Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI, improved lab facilities, subject-specific teachers, and digital tools like smart classes and Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs).

The science stream has officially overtaken arts as the most preferred academic path in Class 12 across India. More than 9 lakh additional students cleared the science stream this year compared to a decade ago.

This trend cuts across rural and urban divides and reflects a fundamental shift in the mindset of both students and parents.