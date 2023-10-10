‘Modi’s visit to Jolingkong on Oct 12 to boost morale of security forces’

Pithoragarh: Union minister Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Jolingkong and Gunji along the India-China border in the district will boost the morale of border villagers and the security forces.



The PM is scheduled to visit the area on October 12. Jolingkong is the endpoint for the Adi Kailash peak.

“Wherever the prime minister has gone, it has led to manifold development of that region,” Bhatt, the Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism said.

“We in Uttarakhand have till date received development projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore by the grace of Modiji. He readily gave whatever we asked for as he feels a special attachment to the Himalayan state,” he said.

The BJP MP from Nainital said the village of Gunji will be developed as Shiv Nagri under the Centre’s vibrant village programme with 24-hour drinking

water supply, residential facilities, wellness centres and road connectivity.

“The BRO has done excellent work in connecting Adi Kailash and Parwati Tal with smooth roads.”