‘Modi’s Mauritius visit to strengthen strategic ties’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant State Visit to Mauritius on March 11-12, at the invitation of Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday.

The visit holds immense diplomatic weight as it coincides with Mauritius’ National Day celebrations on March 12, where Modi will attend as the Chief Guest.

A contingent of the Indian Defence Forces, along with an Indian Navy ship, will also participate in the event, symbolising the depth of strategic and military cooperation between the two nations, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal informed here in the national capital. This marks Modi’s first visit to Mauritius since 2015, underscoring the growing importance of Indo-Mauritian relations.

During his stay, Modi is expected to engage in high-level discussions with the President of Mauritius and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and political leaders. The visit will also have a strong community outreach component, with the Prime Minister interacting with the Indian-origin population of Mauritius, which constitutes over 68 per cent of the island nation’s demographic. His itinerary includes the inauguration of key infrastructure projects such as the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both constructed with India’s grant assistance. Several key agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed, reinforcing collaboration in sectors such as trade, security, healthcare, and education.

The visit is not only a testament to the historical and cultural ties between the two countries but also a reaffirmation of their shared strategic interests. India and Mauritius have maintained a strong economic partnership, exemplified by the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in 2021, India’s first trade agreement with an African nation.

This pact has significantly boosted trade and investment between the two nations, further strengthening economic interdependence.

On the security front, both countries continue to collaborate on ensuring maritime stability in the Indian Ocean. India has been actively assisting Mauritius in combating piracy, strengthening coastal surveillance, and enhancing regional security.

A key geopolitical development in recent years has been the issue of the Chagos Archipelago, where the United Kingdom has agreed to transfer sovereignty to Mauritius while retaining the U.S. military base on Diego Garcia. India’s steadfast support for Mauritius on this matter not only highlights their diplomatic solidarity but also serves as a counterbalance to China’s increasing economic influence in the region.

The military relationship between the two countries has been historically significant. In 1983, India demonstrated its commitment to Mauritius’s stability through “Operation Lal Dora,” where it prepared to intervene to prevent a political crisis.

More recently, in 2015, both nations expanded their security cooperation by installing Indian-controlled coastal surveillance radar stations in Mauritius to monitor potential threats such as piracy and illegal fishing.

As Modi’s visit unfolds, it is expected to reinforce the deep-rooted bonds between India and Mauritius, shaping their future engagement across multiple domains.

The discussions and agreements resulting from this trip will not only strengthen economic and strategic ties but also ensure that both nations continue to work together for stability, security, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.