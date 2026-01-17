‘Modi-Yogi govt destroying Kashi’s heritage’

New Delhi: The demolition of portions of the historic Manikarnika ghat in Varanasi triggered sharp reactions from custodians of cultural heritage and the Opposition Congress Party, with the Khasgi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities Trust terming the action a grave affront to history, faith and legacy.

Yeshwantrao Holkar, President of the Trust and a descendant of Ahilyabai Holkar, said the demolition was carried out on January 10 “without due notice or warning”, allegedly on the instructions of municipal authorities.

He described the action as “shameful and disrespectful”, pointing out that the site was one of the few places where Ahilyabai Holkar had installed effigies of herself in devotion to the river Ganga. Those effigies, he said, now lie amid debris.

The issue was taken up by the Congress, which accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of systematically undermining India’s religious and cultural heritage in the name of development. Addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai alleged that the “beautification” drive in Varanasi had turned into “destruction”, citing the demolition of ancient temples, sacred trees and now Manikarnika ghat.

The Trust and the Holkar royal family of Indore condemned the demolition and initiated steps to recover the damaged idols.

While reiterating their support for planned, sensitive development of public amenities, in line with the vision of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Trust said any intervention at Manikarnika Ghat should have been undertaken with due respect for its history and sanctity.