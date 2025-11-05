Modi wants youth to stay distracted: Rahul slams PM over ‘reels culture’

Aurangabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youth to remain busy in making social media reels, so that they stay distracted from pressing problems about education, health and employment.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Bihar’s Aurangabad and Gayaji, Gandhi charged the PM with promoting “addiction” to social media.

“Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is the new high (‘nasha’) of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment,” he alleged.

The former Congress president also rebutted repeated assertions by the BJP and other NDA leaders that his party, in alliance with the RJD, would bring back “jungle raj” if voted to power in Bihar, and alleged that the PM was promoting lawlessness through vote theft.

“Whenever Modi comes here, he speaks about ‘jungle raj’. I will tell you what that is. ‘Jungle raj’ has been brought in Delhi, by Modi, who is enabling vote theft. He has done so in Maharashtra and Haryana. I am sure that the people of Bihar will defeat his designs.”