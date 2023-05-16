Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Oz from May 19-24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.



Modi will be in Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the G7 summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the prime minister will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; and food, fertiliser and energy security.

From Japan, Modi will then travel to Port Moresby where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

On the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Sydney in Australia from May 22 to 24 to attend the Quad summit.

The summit, being hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will also be attended by US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“The summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to travel to the US for an official state visit from June 21 to 24, where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House.

This will be Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US during his nine-year long reign as prime minister. The last state visit to the US by an Indian was by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from November 23 to 25, 2009.

While PM Modi has visited the US multiple times during his tenure, none of the visits were categorised as a state visit, which is the highest ranked visit according to diplomatic protocol.

State visits are visits to foreign countries led by a head of state/government, acting in their sovereign capacity. They are, therefore, officially described as a “visit of (name of state)” rather than “visit of (name of leader).”

State visits to the US only occur on the invitation of the president of the United States, acting in their capacity as the head of state.