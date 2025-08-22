Modi to inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 13K cr

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar on Friday when he is scheduled to inaugurate development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, including a bridge over the river Ganges, besides addressing a rally.

The PM’s programmes will be held at a time Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ is underway in the state. Assembly elections are due in the state this year.

During his nearly four-hour-long tour of Bihar, the PM will undertake whistle stop visits to Gaya, Patna and Begusarai district. The trip will begin at Gaya, where he will inaugurate projects like a 660 MW power project, situated at Buxar and built at a cost of Rs 6,880 crore.

Another project to be inaugurated by the PM is the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in the north Bihar district of Muzaffarpur, which promises “advanced and affordable cancer care to patients in Bihar and neighbouring states”.

The PM will also inaugurate a Rs 520 crore Sewerage Treatment Plant at Munger, built under the Namami Gange scheme, and “a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1.260 crore”

Besides, Modi will flag off an Amrit Bharat Express connecting Gaya to Delhi and a Buddhist Circuit train that will link Vaishali in north Bihar to Koderma in neihgbouring Jharkhand.