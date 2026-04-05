Modi targets LDF, UDF in Kerala; courts Christian voters before polls

Thiruvalla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday intensified the NDA’s campaign for the Kerala Assembly polls, sharpening his attack on the LDF and UDF over issues including the FCRA and the Sabarimala gold loss matter, and likening their rivalry to a “WWF fight”.



At a BJP-led alliance’s rally here in the Pathanamthitta district, Modi sought to reach out to the Christian community, a key voting bloc in the state, which his party has long tried to attract but struggled amid attacks on Christians in north Indian states and concerns over proposed FCRA amendments.

He claimed that the countdown for the removal of the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala has started, and a BJP-led NDA will come to power in the state. Elections to 140 Assembly seats will be held on April 9 in the state.

“In the Northeast, with a significant Christian population, the NDA has formed governments in six states. We have delivered on work that was pending for decades. In Goa too, with a sizeable Christian community, we continue to serve and drive development,” Modi said, in a bid to woo the community to the NDA fold ahead of the crucial polls.

Hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that the Prime Minister remained silent on the Sabarimala issue during his Kerala visit, indicating that the BJP and LDF work together, Modi claimed that there is a clear pattern in the “loot” at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

“They are occurring under LDF rule, but are linked to senior Congress leaders,” he charged.

Modi said the LDF has not handed over to the CBI the probe into the gold loss matter, raising serious questions.

“At the same time, Congress, which has largely stayed away from temple-related issues, is now faking, trying to project itself as pro-Hindu. Once an NDA government is formed, a thorough investigation into both LDF and UDF will be conducted, and those found guilty will be punished. Devotees of Swami Ayyappa expect nothing less than justice,” he said.

He also said that the corruption and appeasement politics of the Left and Congress are directly impacting Kerala’s culture and faith.

“First, they defamed the Sabarimala temple. Today, it is being looted by them,” the prime minister said.

Modi also accused the LDF and UDF of repeatedly misleading people, saying they had dismissed films such as “Kerala Files”, “Kashmir Files” and “Dhurandhar” as false.