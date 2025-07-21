Modi, Sitharaman term Meghalaya 'blueprint for resilient, self-reliant India'

Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praises on Meghalaya's development model, describing the state as a "blueprint for a resilient and self-reliant India". His remarks came in response to a post by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X, where she highlighted Meghalaya progress following her four-day visit to the state from July 10 to 13. "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman highlights Meghalaya's remarkable transformation driven by tourism, youth empowerment, women-led SHGs, initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Vibrant Village Programme and more. With strong government support and vibrant community spirit, the state stands as a blueprint for a resilient and self-reliant India," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X on Sunday.

In an article published in a national daily, Sitharaman lauded the state's inclusive and sustainable development initiatives, noting the role of community participation, youth engagement, and women's empowerment in driving change. "Throughout this journey, I was moved by the determination, optimism, and harmony with nature that define the people of Meghalaya. With government support and community spirit aligned, Meghalaya today offers a blueprint for a vibrant, confident, and self-reliant India. Till next time, Khublei Shibun and Mithela Meghalaya!" she wrote. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, whose government has targeted to increase the state's economy USD 1 billion by 2028, reposted the tweets.