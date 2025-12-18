‘Modi, Shah must resign, vendetta politics exposed’

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED’s money laundering charge against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The Opposition party also vowed to expose the “vendetta politics” against its leadership, asserting that the Congress cadres are agitated and are going to show their strength against this “misuse of agencies” by the government to target Opposition leaders.

“We are fighting politically. We will keep fighting them, both inside and outside Parliament, and also on the streets and will teach them a lesson,” party president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a press conference.

In a relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others, a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering charge against them in the National Herald case, holding that the agency’s probe stemmed from a private complaint and not an FIR. “I want to say that after this judgement Modi and Shah should resign

because the court decision is like a slap on their face. They should give resignation as they should not harass people like this,” Kharge said.