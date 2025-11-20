Modi releases 21st instalment of PM-Kisan, over Rs 18k cr credited

Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is on the path of becoming the global hub of organic farming, and asserted that it is native and traditional to the nation.

Fresh from his NDA’s stunning victory in Bihar, Modi quipped, citing the audience waving their ‘gamcha’ (towel) upon his arrival, that it looked like “Bihar winds” had arrived in Tamil Nadu before him.

Incidentally, the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will be taking on the ruling DMK-led coalition in the Assembly polls next year and the opposition alliance is making a fervent bid to unseat the M K Stalin-led dispensation.

Inaugurating the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 and also an exhibition here, the Prime Minister released the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country.

Addressing the conference, he said that excessive use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides led to decrease in soil fertility and fully backed organic farming. He said crop diversification and organic farming is the solution to soil related issues. Also, organic farming helps tackle climate change challenges, he added.

The PM, who saw two girl students waving placards, hailing his vision for the economic transformation of the nation, asked security personnel to bring the placards to him and lauded the students.

Alos, Rs 316.38 crore was directly transferred to the accounts of 15.82 lakh farmers in Haryana. Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the state’s farmers, CM Nayab Singh Saini stated that Rs 14.86 crore has been credited today to the bank accounts of 74,299 farmers in Palwal district alone.

PM pays tributes to Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Puttaparthi: Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba, saying his teachings and service continue to guide lakhs of folowers across the world. In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba, Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.

“Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s birth centenary year is not just a celebration for this generation, but a divine blessing. Though Sai Baba is not among us physically, his love and spirit of service are the guiding forces for crores of people,” Modi said.

He said that in 140 countries, “lakhs of Sathya Sai Baba’s devotees are getting new light, direction and moving forward.”

He said Baba’s life was a living embodiment of the ideal of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.