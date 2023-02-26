Modi praises youths of Haryana’s Dulheri village for cleanliness campaign

Chandigarh: In the 98th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was all praises for the youths of Dulheri village of Haryana who are enthusicatlly running a cleanliness campaign.



Showering praises on these youths, the Prime Minister said that the enthusiasm and dedication shown by these young lads has certainly changed the meaning of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.’ Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also watched the telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Karnal.

Encouraging the youth of this village, the Prime Minister said, “These youth have decided to make Bhiwani city a role model in terms of cleanliness. They formed an organisation called Yuva Swachhata Evam Jan Seva Samiti. At 4 am, they reach Bhiwani and run cleanliness drives at different places in the city.

Till now, these people have cleaned tons of garbage from different areas of the city,” said the Prime Minister

while lauding the efforts of these youths.

In the ‘Maan ki Baat’ programme, Narendra Modi said if we are determined, we can make a huge contribution to the clean India campaign.

He also called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth bags. Notably, three youths of the village Dulheri had taken the initiative to make the village clean three years ago. Now more than 60 youths have joined this team.