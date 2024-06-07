Modi meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim as PM for third time

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on Friday, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.



Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

After meeting Advani, he went to the residence of Joshi, a former BJP president.

“Went to Advani ji’s residence and sought his blessings. Every @BJP4India karyakarta is inspired by Advani ji’s monumental efforts to strengthen the party,” Modi later said in a post on X.

“Called on Dr Murli Manohar Joshi ji. I have learnt so much from him when I was working in the party organisation. He is greatly respected across India for his wisdom and knowledge,” he said in another post.

Prime Minister Modi also met former president Ram Nath Kovind.

“Met former president @ramnathkovind ji. I greatly cherish interacting with him, especially thanks to his unique perspectives of matters of policy and empowering the poor,” the prime minister said on X.

Modi later met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of government formation.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party got 240 seats, the National Democratic Alliance secured 293 seats in the

Lok Sabha elections and enjoys a majority in the 543-member House.