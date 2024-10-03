Modi leader of those who break trust: Kharge tells Haryana voters

Chandigarh: The Congress on Wednesday asked the voters of Haryana to oust the BJP in the October 5 polls, saying this is a fight against “injustice and untruth” and also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he is the leader of those who break trust and an expert in telling lies.

Urging the people of Haryana not to fall for BJP’s poll promises, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the party has failed to fulfil commitments made to voters in the past.At an election rally at Bhadra in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, Kharge targeted the BJP over several issues, including demands for debt waiver and legal guarantee on MSP from farmers, and claimed people have made up their mind to bring the Congress to power in the state.

“It is Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary today. Mahatma Gandhi taught us truth and non-violence. I don’t want to say this - how much truth and how much lies those in power speak,” he said.

“Modi ji toh bharosa todne walo ka bhi sardar hai (Modi is the leader of those who break trust.) His numerous lies, promises, you know about them,” he said in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Addressing a public meeting in Julana to campaign for Congress candidate from the constituency and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP-led government in the state over employment, the Agniveer military recruitment scheme and farmers’ welfare among other issues and also alleged that the ruling party “betrayed” people at every stage.

Referring to the wrestlers’ protest last year, she said injustice was done to Vinesh and her companions.