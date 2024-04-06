Modi holds roadshow in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first Lok Sabha election roadshow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, canvassing

support for the BJP’s Ghaziabad candidate Atul Garg, who has been fielded in place of two-time MP and Union minister V K Singh.

The prime minister was joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh and Garg in an open flower-bedecked vehicle as they acknowledged the enthusiastic supporters.

Holding the party symbol ‘lotus’, Modi waved at the cheering crowd who greeted the four leaders with the slogans of “Abki baar 400 paar’ (400-plus seats for NDA this time), ‘Har Har Modi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The roadshow started from the Maliwad Chowk and culminated at the Chaudhary Mod, covering a distance of about one-and-a-half km.

The prime minister said he was overwhelmed by the affection he received during the roadshow.