Modi holds massive roadshow in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive road show in this coastal city of Karnataka, waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the route. Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a “festive atmosphere” in several places..



Thousands of people showered flower petals, as his cavalcade slowly passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in the city in Dakshina Kannada district, a BJP stronghold.