Modi highlights NaMo app features that seeks to connect people with MPs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted a feature of his NaMo app that seeks to connect people with the MPs representing their constituencies and facilitate deeper engagement.



“NaMo App has a very interesting section which will go a long way in furthering our democratic spirit. It will enable an easy way to deepen connection with your local MP, facilitate engagement with the MP and also help to participate in various activities being organised,” he said on ‘X’.The feature shows various activities undertaken by BJP MPs in their constituencies and allows people to connect with them.

Modi said it will be easier for MPs and their constituents to connect.