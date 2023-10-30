Modi & Hasina to jointly inaugurate cross-border rail project on November 1

AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate a key cross-border railway project on Wednesday, officials said.



The prime ministers of the two neighbouring countries will launch the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link Project at 11 am in a virtual ceremony, they said.

The 15-km rail link (5 km in India and 10 km in Bangladesh) will boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, the officials said.

On a successful trial run, a locomotive engine, coupled with four wagons, made its way into the northeastern state of Tripura, making a historic stop at the newly constructed Nischintapur railway station. This milestone marked a significant advancement in the ongoing rail connectivity project.

The new rail link includes one major bridge and three minor bridges, enhancing transportation infrastructure in the region. Currently, the journey from Agartala to Kolkata by train takes approximately 31 hours. However, with the completion of this project, the travel time is expected to be dramatically reduced to just 10 hours, significantly improving connectivity between the two locations.

The Indian Railways allocated a substantial budget of Rs 153.84 crore to expedite the project’s construction and ensure its successful implementation. This initiative holds great promise for fostering economic growth, trade, and connectivity in the northeastern region of India.