Modi has problem when Congress gives benefits to poor, says Kharge

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that PM provides benefits to industrialists, but when Congress tries to ‘utilize’ the resources for the welfare of the poor, he makes fun of it.



“PM Modi can provide concessions and give other benefits to big industrialists, but he has a problem whenever we promise to provide anything for the benefit of the poor,” he said.

Kharge’s comments came a day after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced to waive electricity bill on consumption of power till first 100 units in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

In a late night announcement, Gehlot had on Wednesday said, “The families consuming more than 100 units of power will receive a waiver for the first 100 units. For the middle class, the customers will get free electricity for the first 100 units. Their fixed charges, fuel surcharge and other charges for the first 200 units will be waived off and the cost will be paid by the state government.”

However, accusing the BJP-led central government of carrying out a “sale” of national assets and PSUs to its crony capitalist “friends”, Congress president claimed that this was the “single biggest anti-national” act. This “destructive loot” is snatching away job opportunities for India’s poor, SCs, STs, OBCs, Kharge alleged.

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing a mega political rally in Ajmer, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress’ tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

“You gave a mandate in Rajasthan five years ago. What did Rajasthan get in return? Instability and anarchy. For the past five years, ministers, MLAs and the CM have been busy fighting with each other,” the PM had said.