Modi govt will win 2024 LS polls as it believes in empowerment, not appeasement: Thakur

Ahmedabad: The Narendra Modi government will retain power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by winning more than 300 seats because it believes in empowerment of people and not appeasement, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Addressing the media to mark nine years of Modi rule, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports said: “Our government believes in sashaktikaran (empowerment) and not tushtikaran (appeasement)”. “That is the reason why we gave 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections. While we believe in serving people, some believe in indulging in politics. We will once again come to power by securing more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” Thakur said. He said the Centre had constructed 3.5 crore houses for the poor and 11.72 crore toilets, provided 9.6 crore gas connections, given free treatment to more than 60 crore persons and free rations to more than 80 crore persons.

The Congress made records in corruption prior to 2014 while the BJP set benchmarks by introducing welfare schemes and creating infrastructure, Thakur asserted. “Before 2014, scams used to emerge at regular intervals. Today, every citizen feels the Modi government is his or her own government. We lifted 27 per cent poor citizens out of poverty,” he said.