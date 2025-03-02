‘Modi govt steadfast to create drug-free Bharat’

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the Modi government’s commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the country.

Emphasising the government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards narcotics, he stated that stringent measures are being taken to punish those who endanger the youth for financial gain.

In a post on X, Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains steadfast in its mission to create a drug-free Bharat through meticulous investigations and rigorous legal action.

As a result of a comprehensive investigation strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted across 12 cases in different parts of the country.

The successful prosecutions highlight the effectiveness of the “Bottom to Top” and “Top to Bottom” approaches implemented under PM Modi’s leadership, ensuring that drug traffickers face the full force of the law.

The details of 12 cases include the seizure of 23.859 kg of charas at the Sabarmati Railway Station in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in 2019, where three people were arrested and sentenced to 14 years in jail.

In July 2022, the NCB in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur intercepted two vehicles in Shahdol and seized 123.080 kg of ganja. Four people were arrested in the case and sentenced to 12 years rigorous of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each.

In the Chandigarh Zone last year, a parcel containing two hockey sticks packed with 438 grams of opium was intercepted at DHL Express, Ludhiana, by the officers of the NCB.

Two arrested accused in the case were sentenced to three years of imprisonment by a Punjab court for their role in attempting to transport the opium to Canada.

In another case, the NCB arrested one person at the Chandigarh Railway Station in 2021 for possession of 390 grams of charas.

The accused was formally arrested, and upon completion of the investigation, a special court sentenced him to six months in jail.

In June, 2021, the NCB intercepted a Zimbabwean woman on her arrival at the Cochin International Airport. The examination of her luggage led to the recovery and seizure of 2.910 kg of heroin.

She was subsequently arrested and a court in Ernakulam sentenced her to 11 years in jail.

In January 2018, the NCB seized 450 grams of charas, leading to the arrest of one person in Dehradun, who was later sentenced to one year in jail.

In 2021, the NCB seized 1.950 kg of charas from the possession of two accused who were later arrested. A court in January 2025 sentenced the accused to 10 years in jail.

In February 2021, the NCB seized 681.8 kg of ganja in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. Eight accused were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. A local court sentenced them to 10 years in prison.

In September 2021, the NCB intercepted a truck in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh and seized 152.665 kg of ganja. Four people were arrested and sentenced by a special court to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In July 2020, the NCB seized 1,301 kg of ganja from a truck between Plassey and Krishnanagar in West Bengal. Two accused were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and one of them was sentenced for 15 years of imprisonment.