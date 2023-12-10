‘Modi govt is committed to welfare of every citizen’

PATIALA: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Saturday said the Modi government is committed to the welfare of every citizen of the country.



The Union minister visited Patiala’s Dakala area to interact with the beneficiaries of the Central Government’s flagship ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ campaign. He was accompanied by Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and the entire state leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party.

It was being ensured through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the ground level, Mandaviya said. He said, “Everyone can register for various welfare schemes being run by the central government during this ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

“This Yatra, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Jharkhand, has emerged as a transformative expedition fostering connections with citizens nationwide and has witnessed participation of over one crore citizens till now,” he said.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur said the Modi government is running many public welfare schemes providing much needed assistance to the citizens. “One of the schemes is the Ayushman Bharat scheme which has provided major relief to the common people of India as now everyone can afford proper healthcare free of cost.”