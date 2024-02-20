Modi govt has established ‘politics of performance’: Amit Shah

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has worked to eliminate parivarvad, corruption, appeasement and casteism, and established the “politics of performance”.



He also hit out at the Congress and INDIA bloc saying that they have no leader and no principles.

“Four sores -- parivarvad, corruption, appeasement, and casteism had afflicted the country’s democracy. Within 10 years, Modi ji ended them and established the politics of performance,” Shah said addressing a gathering of intellectuals here.

“The people of the INDIA bloc want to make only their sons, daughters and family members the chief minister. What good can such people do for the country?” he said.

Shah said that the only objective of the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi is to make India a world leader.

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, he said the Opposition has neither principles nor a leader. “Therefore, the people of the country have decided that the NDA will cross 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.” Earlier, Shah addressed party workers in Udaipur and held a meeting with party leaders in Bikaner.