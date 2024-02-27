Modi govt has ‘eclipsed’ dreams of students: Rahul on paper leaks, Nyay Yatra to enter MP on March 2

Attacking the BJP over recent incidents of exam paper leaks and issues in recruitment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the government has “eclipsed” the dreams of students and said history will never forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has become the “enemy of the country’s future”.

“At some places students are yearning for recruitment, at some places students are frustrated due to paper leaks, at some places students are visiting courts for appointments and at some places students are facing lathicharge for raising their voice,” the former Congress chief said.

The BJP government, which has failed to conduct even a single examination from RO-ARO to police recruitment and from railways to the army in a fair manner, is venting its anger on the youth, he claimed.

The UP government on Saturday had cancelled the recently held police constable recruitment examination following allegations of question paper leak and ordered a re-test within six months.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2 and the mass outreach programme, being held ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will continue in the state till March 6, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Gandhi will hold a roadshow on March 2 after the yatra enters MP at Piprai in Morena district, state Congress vice president Rajiv Singh said.