Modi Govt has betrayed farmers by removing import duty on American cotton: Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat/ Ahmedabad/ Rajkot/ Surendra Nagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday charged the Modi government with betraying India’s farmers by scrapping import duty on American cotton, warning that prices will now crash below ₹900 and drive cultivators to the brink of suicide. The AAP Supremo asserted that PM Modi was “sacrificing farmers to protect Adani and please Trump,” while ignoring the parallel crisis of diamond workers hit by a 50% US tariff.

Arvind Kejriwal demanded the immediate restoration of 11% import duty on cotton and fixation of MSP at ₹2,100. His scheduled Kisan Mahapanchayat had to be postponed after the venue was waterlogged.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media after the party was forced to postpone its scheduled Kisan Mahapanchayat in Chotila due to heavy rains. “The ground where the Mahapanchayat was to be held is under two feet of water. We will reorganize it in the coming days. But today, we wanted to raise our voice for the farmers and ask critical questions of the government, which is why we held this press conference,” the AAP Chief said.

The press conference was attended by AAP Gujarat Prabhari Gopal Rai, State President Isudan Gadhvi, Visavadar MLA Gopal Italia, State General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya, Jam Jodhpur MLA Hemant Khava, and State Farmers’ Cell President Raju Kerpada, along with other AAP leaders.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the Modi government’s decision to remove the 11% import duty on American cotton amounts to a betrayal of India’s farmers. “Our cotton farmers sowed seeds in June-July, taking loans to buy seeds, fertilizer, and pay for labour. Their crop will be ready by October-November, and they were expecting good prices in the mandi. But what they don’t know is that the Modi government has deceived them. Until now, cotton imported from America carried an 11% duty, making it more expensive than Indian cotton,” he said. “That allowed Indian farmers to sell their produce. But since August 19, the Modi government has removed this duty, first temporarily for 40 days and now until December 31.”

The AAP Supremo noted, “With this decision, American cotton has become cheaper than Indian cotton, and textile companies have already started placing massive orders from the US. This means our farmers’ cotton will not sell, and they will be left with no option but suicide. Farmers who took loans for cultivation—where will they repay from?”

He recalled that in 2013, cotton prices in Gujarat were ₹1,500–₹1,700 per 20 kg. “Back then, Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister, claimed these prices were too low and should be ₹2,500. Today, after 11 years, farmers are not even getting ₹1,200. Input costs—seeds, fertilizer, labour—have all risen, but prices have crashed. Once cheaper US cotton floods our markets, our farmers will get less than ₹900. This is making American farmers rich while bankrupting India’s farmers,” he declared.

Arvind Kejriwal raised the question of why the Modi government was bending to US pressure. “Rumours are spreading that Adani is facing a very serious case in America and risks imprisonment. To save him, Modi doesn’t want to anger Trump. Under Trump’s pressure and bullying, our government has pushed our farmers to suicide by removing cotton import duty,” he stated.

*AAP has placed four key demands before the Centre:

* Reinstate the 11% duty on imported American cotton.

* Guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2,100 per 20 kg for Indian cotton.

* Ensure procurement of cotton at MSP, not just price fixation.

* Provide subsidies on inputs like seeds and fertilizers to reduce farmers’ costs.

“Relief must be given to cotton farmers. This is not just about them—India’s diamond workers are also in crisis,” Arvind Kejriwal added.

He pointed out that lakhs of diamond workers in Surat, who cut and polish diamonds for export to the US, have been devastated after the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian polished diamonds. “Other nations like Canada, the EU, and Mexico retaliated when Trump imposed tariffs on them—and Trump backed down. But in India, instead of standing up to America, Modi removed duties on cotton imports! Why is our government weak? We are a nation of 140 crore people with a massive consumer market. If America imposes 50% tariff, Modi should impose 100% tariff on American cotton. If countries show Trump their eyes, he bows. Why can’t India do the same?”

Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the Modi government is prioritizing Adani’s interests over national interest. “Are we sacrificing our farmers and workers just to save Adani? Today, diamond workers in Surat don’t even have money for their children’s school fees or two meals a day,” he said.

He urged the Prime Minister to show courage. “The whole country is with you, PM Modi. Impose 75% tariff on all American goods. The nation will bear it, but Trump will be forced to back down. The world bows down when confronted by strength. Why is our government acting weak?” he asked.

Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the Congress, accusing it of silence. “Congress has nothing to do with farmers or diamond workers. They are busy serving the BJP. They are acting as BJP’s servants,” he said.

Turning to Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the flood situation. “Punjab is facing a massive natural disaster. Around 1,800–1,900 villages and over 3–3.5 lakh people have been affected. The damage is severe, but the people of Punjab are helping each other, and support is coming from across the country. Our AAP government in Punjab, from ministers to MLAs to workers, is working tirelessly in relief and rescue. Once the waters recede, reconstruction work will begin,” he assured.