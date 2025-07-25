Modi govt has acknowledged success of Karnataka model, claims Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday claimed that the Centre has acknowledged the “unparalleled success” of the Karnataka model and said the state government has pioneered a combination of private sector-led investment and social welfare, a template which the country should follow.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh cited Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary’s reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday to buttress his argument.

To a question on the per capita income in the country, Chaudhary had said that according to the provisional estimates of the GDP released by the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the per capita net national income (NNI) at constant prices for 2024-25 stands at Rs 1,14,710. He also shared the per capita net state domestic product (NSDP) at constant prices published by the MoSPI for states and UTs, in which Karnataka’s NSDP was the highest at Rs 2,04,605.

Ramesh said that in its response to a question in the Lok Sabha on July 21, 2025, the Centre acknowledged the “unparalleled success” of the Karnataka model.

“Karnataka has the highest per capita net state domestic product (NSDP) in the country. At Rs 2,04,605, Karnataka’s NSDP was a whopping 78 per cent higher than the net national income of Rs 1,14,710,” he said.

Emphasising that Karnataka Congress’ governments in the state have pioneered a combination of private sector-led investment and social welfare, Ramesh noted, “It is now undoubtedly the template which the country should follow.”