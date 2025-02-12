Modi govt committed to terror-free J&K: Shah

New Delhi: The Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level meeting here to review the security scenario in J-K, Shah directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure zero infiltration from the international border by adopting a strong vigil, strengthening the border grid and using advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding.

He also directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to continue with the synergy with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police while carrying out its duties in the Union Territory (UT).

The home minister reviewed the winter action plan of the CRPF and directed the top officials of the force to ensure there are no gaps in area domination and focus on the Jammu region and dominate the heights.

Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is committed to terror-free J-K, according to an official statement.

He emphasised the role of paramilitary forces in achieving the target of a terror-free J-K.

The home minister also reviewed the intelligence apparatus working in J-K and directed them to increase coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence. He reiterated the importance of technology in intelligence generation.