‘Modi govt attacking Constitution, working for handful of billionaires’

Sonipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of attacking the Constitution and also slammed it over various issues including unemployment, the ‘Agniveer’ scheme and farmers’ welfare.



Addressing a public meeting in Sonipat while campaigning for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, he also alleged that the government was working for a handful of billionaires in the country.

“While en route to this place, a man stopped me. He told me he runs a small business. He said Modi and the Haryana government destroyed him,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said as he blamed demonetisation and “wrong” GST.

“He (the man) told me they did this to help Adani and Ambani,” claimed Gandhi.

“Everyone knows that the central and Haryana governments are being run to help two-three ‘arabpatis’. Whatever avenues of employment you had, they have been shut,” he alleged.

Attacking the BJP-led government over the issue of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, he alleged the military recruitment programme was a way to “steal” a soldier’s pension, canteen facilities and martyr status he gets (when he lays down life for his motherland).

Earlier, there used to be public sector, government factories, these have been privatised. Wherever, you see, you will only see Adani and Ambani names, he further alleged.

Gandhi claimed that the motive behind “stealing” jawans’ pension was to hand over the defence Budget to Adani.

He alleged that a company owned by Adani was putting its labels on weapons which were manufactured by foreign companies.