Modi gave several projects to Adani in 10 years, but we will fill 30 lakh vacancies if elected: Rahul

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that several infrastructure projects such as ports, airports and defence contracts were “given to Adani” in the past 10 years, and promised that if the INDIA bloc is elected, the new government would, by August 15, begin the process of filing up 30 lakh jobs.

At a poll rally in Telangana, the Wayanad MP made the allegation about the contracts given to Adani, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked why Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not mentioning the names of ‘Adani-Ambani’ in his speeches after the polls were announced.

Hitting out at Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the prime minister worked for only 20-22 people in the whole of the country and made them billionaires. Addressing an election rally in Medak Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi also alleged that Modi wants the entire politics to happen for the benefit of 22-25 people.

“Narendra Modi ji worked for people like Adani. For 10 years, Narendra Modi ji gave the country’s airports, ports, infrastructure, defence industry and all to Adani,” he said. He further alleged that Modi made crores of youth unemployed and carried out “note ban and faulty GST for Adani”.

Expressing confidence that the INDIA alliance would form the government when the Lok Sabha election results come out on June 4, he said that the new government would begin the process of filling up 30 lakh job vacancies in the central government by August 15.

Alleging that PM Modi privatised several government firms in order to abolish reservation, the Congress leader said, “BJP wants to abolish reservations while Congress wants to increase them beyond 50 per cent.” He said if Congress is voted to power, a caste census will be taken up across the country. Pointing to some BJP leaders’ remarks that the saffron party wants to change the Constitution, he said no force can do it.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Lok Sabha election is gradually slipping out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands and he will now try to enact some drama to divert the attention of the country’s youngsters.