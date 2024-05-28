Modi ends appeasement culture, ensures equitable service: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended a culture of appeasement that prospered during the opposition-ruled era, besides ensuring equitable public service delivery, irrespective of caste or creed, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

The Centre, under the prime minister's leadership, ensured that all eligible people got benefits from different government schemes.

"Prime Minister Modi has ended a culture of appeasement that prospered during the opposition-ruled era. Now the government works to empower the last person in the last queue. There is no discrimination against anybody when it comes to the distribution of benefits of government schemes to eligible beneficiaries. There is equitable public service delivery to all," Singh told PTI.

He said all people, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, are now getting the government benefits timely.

"Minorities and people living in opposition parties-ruled states are also getting benefits of different central government schemes," Union Minister of State for Personnel Singh said.

He said the Modi government never believed in votebank politics and ensured that everyone prospered through its path-breaking measures.

"Prime Minister Modi has started a new work culture in India wherein each of the pro-poor and public welfare schemes were designed in such a manner to reach the most needy or the last man in the last queue," the minister said.

Singh said citizen-centric schemes such as the PM Awas Yojna and the Ujjawala Yojna, among others, reached every such household where these amenities were found lacking and the authorities never asked which religion or caste the family belonged to, or which political party they had voted for.