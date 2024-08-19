Modi congratulates Paetongtarn Shinawatra on becoming Thai PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on becoming Thailand’s prime minister and said he looks forward to working with her to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.



Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, became Thailand’s prime minister after receiving a royal letter of endorsement on Sunday, two days after she was chosen by Parliament following a court order that removed her predecessor.

“Congratulations @ingshin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand that are based on the strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people to people connect,” he said.

Paetongtarn is the third Shinawatra to hold the job, after her father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.