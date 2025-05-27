Modi completes 11 years as PM

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as he completed 11 years in office, saying the tenure has been marked by “great initiatives, policies and strategic actions” that have strengthened the country.

It was on this day in 2014 when Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the very first time. He took the oath for a third term on June 9 last year.

“Heartiest congratulations to PM Narendra Modiji on completing 11 years of being the Prime Minister of India,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote in a post on X.

The MP from Puri said the past 11 years have been marked by great initiatives, policies and strategic actions that have strengthened the nation.

The country is “grateful” for PM Modi’s visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to development and tireless efforts in elevating India’s global stature, Patra added.

Echoing the sentiment, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, in an X post, said, “On this day, we mark 11 transformative years of Narendra Modiji serving as the Prime Minister of India — a journey that began on May 26, 2014, rooted in the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.”

“On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modiji took oath as the prime minister with a pledge to serve the nation. Since then, Modiji has been engaged in serving people as ‘pradhan sevak’ day and night,” BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said in a post on X.

In these years, the country has taken decisions that are “unimaginable and unprecedented” and has “broken decades-old shackles”, he said.

The party in its official X handle wrote: “On May 26, 2014, India didn’t just witness a swearing-in. It witnessed the birth of a new era.”

Addressing a large gathering in Gujarat’s Dahod, PM Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, asserting that its sole objective is to foster hatred towards India and orchestrate harm, while India remains steadfast in its pursuit of poverty eradication and economic advancement.

He lauded “Operation Sindoor”, describing it as not merely a military operation but a “profound expression of India’s ethos and feelings”, and said the decisive action taken under it was a direct fulfilment of the responsibility entrusted to him by the nation’s citizens when they made him ‘pradhan sevak’ on May 26 in 2014.