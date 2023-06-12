Modi champions inclusive growth, women empowerment at G-20 meet

varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated global leaders at the G-20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Kashi on Monday, where he underscored the historical significance of the ancient city as a cradle of knowledge, spirituality, and cultural convergence.



“With its rich heritage and intellectual legacy, Kashi served as an apt backdrop for discussions on pressing global development issues,” Modi said while addressing the delegates virtually. Welcoming delegates to Varanasi, PM Modi expressed his satisfaction that the G-20 Development agenda had found its way to this revered city. Acknowledging the far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical tensions exacerbating food, fuel, and fertilizer crises, the Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need to prioritize development for the Global South.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi stressed the collective responsibility to prevent any regression in the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He urged comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and sustainable efforts to boost investments and address the debt risks faced by many nations. Modi called for transformative reforms within multilateral financial institutions, advocating for expanded eligibility criteria to ensure accessibility of financial resources for countries in need.

Citing India’s success in transforming over a hundred aspirational districts from pockets of underdevelopment into catalysts of growth, Modi urged G-20 Development Ministers to study this model for their own regions.

Drawing attention to the widening data divide, he emphasised the critical role of high-quality data in informed policymaking, resource allocation, and efficient public service delivery. He showcased India’s own strides in leveraging technology to empower citizens and bridge the data gap, extending an offer to share the country’s experiences with partner nations. Highlighting India’s commitment to a pro-planet lifestyle, rooted in the country’s traditional ethos, the Prime Minister discussed the launch of Mission LiFE, a collaborative initiative with the UN Secretary-General to develop High-Level Principles for climate action. This endeavor signifies India’s resolve to harmonize development with environmental sustainability.

The issue of gender equality and women empowerment featured prominently in Modi’s address. He emphasised that India’s commitment extended beyond mere empowerment to encompass women-led development, recognising women as pivotal agenda-setters, agents of growth, and catalysts for change. He urged adoption of an Action Plan for Women-led Development, amplifying the voices and contributions of women worldwide.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi encouraged dignitaries to immerse themselves in the timeless traditions and spiritual aura of Kashi. He invited them to witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti and visit Sarnath, expressing confidence that these experiences would inspire them to achieve their desired outcomes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impassioned address at the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting positioned India as a torchbearer for inclusive development, sustainable practices, and women empowerment. As the conference drew to a close, the world eagerly anticipated the transformative actions and collaborative efforts that would emerge, propelling the realization of the SDGs and addressing the pressing challenges faced by the Global South.