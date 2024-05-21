Modi blasts INDIA bloc, calls it communal, casteist and dynastic

Motihari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed the INDIA bloc as a “congregation of scamsters” that was communal, casteist and dynastic to a “severe” degree, “cent per cent”.



Modi launched the blistering attack at rallies in Mahrajganj and Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, where he also predicted a big blow for the Opposition alliance that stood for corruption, appeasement politics and “perverted anti-Sanatan mindset”, on June 4 when Lok Sabha poll results will be out. The PM also underscored that he shall be bequeathing no “viraasat (inheritance)” since he considered the people of the country as his only “waaris (successors)”. He also charged the RJD-Congress combine, which formerly ruled Bihar, with having brought disrepute to “the land which gave birth to first president Rajendra Prasad”. He pointed out that the state, in the 1990s, had become known for “irangdaari tax (extortion)” and the NDA, which has been in power for nearly two decades, was trying to “bring to a halt the trend of large-scale migration to other parts of the country for want of industries and job opportunities in Bihar”.

He lambasted the Nehru-Gandhi family, which he referred to as “Congress’ royal family”, for “keeping mum” over controversial remarks made by its leaders and allies against people of Bihar in states such as Punjab, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. “The nation cannot move forward with the sins of the INDIA bloc, which stands for corruption, appeasement politics, represents the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and a perverted mindset that heaps scorn on Sanatan Dharma,” he said.