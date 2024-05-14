Modi begins third term bid in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for an unprecedented third term in Varanasi, formally entered the electoral fray on Tuesday amidst a fervent show of support from NDA allies and enthusiastic crowds. Modi’s nomination, steeped in religious rituals and celestial alignments, marks the beginning of what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle.



Initiating his journey with prayers at a local temple, Modi sought divine blessings before proceeding to file his nomination papers at the election office in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Modi submitted his papers at 12 noon, accompanied by key figures from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President J P Nadda, alongside chief ministers from a dozen states. The proposers of Modi’s candidacy from the Kashi Lok Sabha seat included Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha, and Sanjay Sonkar from the Dalit community. Varanasimserves as a poignant backdrop for Modi’s electoral campaign. The city’s spiritual aura adds depth to the electoral narrative, with Modi’s symbolic connection to the city evident in the electrifying roadshow preceding his nomination.

Locals like government school teacher Dinesh Chaurasia express a deep-rooted connection to Modi, portraying him as an integral part of Varanasi’s fabric. Yet, amidst fervent support, critiques linger, with concerns over the BJP’s nationalist agenda and unfulfilled promises. Sunita Kundnani, a homemaker, expressed her intention to vote for Modi despite not having any strong political affiliations. “I don’t perceive any viable alternative, as the various alliances have yet to clearly identify their prime ministerial candidate,” she remarked. Md Zubair, a salesman at a saree shop, expressed his intention to support the BJP in the upcoming elections, despite being a Muslim. “We are committed to electing an MP who will lead our nation as Prime Minister, and this is a matter of pride for us,” he stated confidently.